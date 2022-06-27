CEO Ghita: Nuclearelectrica is proud to contribute expertise to developing Europe’s first SMR

CEO Ghita: Nuclearelectrica is proud to contribute expertise to developing Europe’s first SMR. Romania’s Nuclearelectrica is hailing the announcement made by US President Biden on the release of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Schloss Elmau that the US is committing 14 million US dollars toward a Front-End Engineering and Design (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]