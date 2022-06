Carrion Expedition Posts RON314M Revenue in 2021

Carrion Expedition Posts RON314M Revenue in 2021. Carrion Expedition, the Spanish-owned freight transport company based in Cluj-Napoca, posted RON314.3 million (EUR63.9 million) revenue in 2021, down 32.8% from the previous year’s RON467.7 million (EUR96.7 million), Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]