RO firms apply to build 3.5 GWh of wind, solar projects with grants under Resilience Facility

RO firms apply to build 3.5 GWh of wind, solar projects with grants under Resilience Facility. The Romanian companies submitted 668 solar and wind energy projects, with a total installed capacity of 3.5GWh, to the Ministry of Energy for financing under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to the consulting company REI. Of the total projects submitted, REI brokered (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]