Invitation to participate in the audit tender process according to Article 16 of EU Regulation 537/2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities of OMV Petrom SA

Invitation to participate in the audit tender process according to Article 16 of EU Regulation 537/2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities of OMV Petrom SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]