Bank lending gains ground and exceeds inflation in Romania at end-May

Bank lending gains ground and exceeds inflation in Romania at end-May. The stock of bank loans to non-government increased by 16.5% in May compared to last year (YoY), to RON 345.2 bln (EUR 70 bln), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The stock of loans denominated in local currency increased by 20% YoY, and those denominated in foreign currency but (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]