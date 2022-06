Remedia Aims for 30% Higher Turnover in 2022, To RON621M

Remedia Aims for 30% Higher Turnover in 2022, To RON621M. Farmaceutica Remedia, a major group on Romania’s pharma market, owned by entrepreneur Valentin Tarus, has budgeted RON621.5 million turnover in 2022, up 30% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]