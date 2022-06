Bihor-based Drum Asfalt Set to Carry Out EUR1M Investments by Yearend

Bihor-based Drum Asfalt Set to Carry Out EUR1M Investments by Yearend. Building company Drum Asfalt of Bihor, owned by Floare Petroi, has EUR1 million investments underway by yearend, with the money set to be directed to work equipment and personnel. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]