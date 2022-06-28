Siemens Energy signs a lease for 7,500 square meters of office space at One Cotroceni Park Office Phase 2

Siemens Energy signs a lease for 7,500 square meters of office space at One Cotroceni Park Office Phase 2. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces a large-scale project for One Cotroceni Park Office Phase 2. Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, signs a lease of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]