Zacaria Retail Park Cisnădie to be opened near Sibiu, after an investment of 11 million euros



Zacaria Retail Park Cisnădie to be opened near Sibiu, after an investment of 11 million euros.

Zacaria Group, the largest developer of logistics spaces in Sibiu, will open a retail park in Cisnădie, Sibiu, next year following an investment of more than 11 million euros. Zacaria Retail Park Cisnădie will occupy a leasable area of 9,000 square meters and an attractive mix of tenants secured (...)