June 28, 2022

BT ONE platform developed on top of the FLOWX.AI technology, enables Banca Transilvania to onboard its individual clients in 5 minutes and SME customers in 15 minutes
BT ONE platform developed on top of the FLOWX.AI technology, enables Banca Transilvania to onboard its individual clients in 5 minutes and SME customers in 15 minutes.

Banca Transilvania technical team launched ten essential functionalities for customer relations and advisory in less than a year. The fast development of the BT ONE internal platform used by BT employees for onboarding and customer relations is the result of FLOWX.AI innovative (...)

