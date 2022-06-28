Deloitte study: Most working women feel an increasing level of stress, many are facing burnout and plan to resign



The level of stress faced by more than half of working women (53%) is higher than a year ago, and 46% say they are exhausted, according to Deloitte’s Women @ Work 2022 Study, conducted globally. Moreover, exhaustion (burnout) is one of the main reasons why women decide to resign (40%).... The (...)