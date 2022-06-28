ROTSA launches Startup Reaktor, an incubation platform for early-stage technology start-ups in Central and Eastern Europe
Jun 28, 2022
ROTSA launches Startup Reaktor, an incubation platform for early-stage technology start-ups in Central and Eastern Europe.
The founders aim to attract over 200 start-ups in the next three years Romanian Tech Startups Association – ROTSA, in partnership with Techcelerator and Rōnin, launches Startup Reaktor, an incubation platform for technology start-ups in Central and Eastern Europe. The goal of the program is to (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]