PM Ciuca: Start of gas production under MDG project represents a historic moment

PM Ciuca: Start of gas production under MDG project represents a historic moment. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the start of gas production under the Midia natural gas development project represents a historic moment, in the context in which it will generate one billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. “We are participating in a historic event, it is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]