Parliament convenes in joint plenary session on 25th anniversary of Romania and USA Strategic Partnership

Parliament convenes in joint plenary session on 25th anniversary of Romania and USA Strategic Partnership. Parliament’s plenary on Tuesday morning has convened in a joint session to celebrate the 25th anniversary since the launch of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America. PM Nicolae Ciuca and other Government members, heads of diplomatic missions and business (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]