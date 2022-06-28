Romania’s goal of concluding CVM reiterated during EC’s Jourova talks in Bucharest with President Iohannis, PM Ciuca

Romania's goal of concluding CVM reiterated during EC's Jourova talks in Bucharest with President Iohannis, PM Ciuca. President Klaus Iohannis met on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace with the Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, in which context he reiterated Romania's goal of concluding the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) as soon as possible, based on (...)