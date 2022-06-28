Bucharest authorities set up first-aid points for expected hot weather
Jun 28, 2022
Bucharest authorities set up first-aid points for expected hot weather.
More than 20 first-aid points have been set up in Bucharest in preparation for the upcoming heatwave, Horia Tomescu, the city’s deputy mayor, announced. Bucharest’s Social Services Department has set up five points: at its HQ (10 Constantin Mille St.), at the Academician Nicolae Cajal Seniors’ (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]