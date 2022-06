Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 3.8% In 2022

Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 3.8% In 2022. Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest lender by assets, has revised upwards the country’s economic growth forecast to 3.8% in 2022, from its previous projection of 3.5%, and versus the 2.9% forecast of the Ciuca government. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]