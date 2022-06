TIFF 2022: More than 130,000 attended events at this year’s festival

TIFF 2022: More than 130,000 attended events at this year’s festival. The 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the event that ended this past weekend in Cluj-Napoca, had a public of 102,000 paying for tickets to the 200 films screened, the organizers said. This is 8% more than the 2019 number, the festival’s previous record. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]