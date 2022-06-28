PM Ciuca: Government will renegotiate the energy chapter in the PNRR to benefit its citizens and economy



PM Ciuca: Government will renegotiate the energy chapter in the PNRR to benefit its citizens and economy.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday said that the government will renegotiate the energy chapter in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to benefit the citizens of Romania and the economy. Asked at a news conference if the government could renegotiate the energy chapter in PNRR (...)