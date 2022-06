ROTSA Launches Incubation Platform For Early-Stage Technology Startups In CEE

ROTSA Launches Incubation Platform For Early-Stage Technology Startups In CEE. Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), in partnership with Techcelerator and R┼Źnin, launched Startup Reaktor, an incubation platform for technology startups in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).