Transelectrica: First Electricity Trading With Ukraine And Moldova To Be Made On June 30
Jun 28, 2022
Transelectrica: First Electricity Trading With Ukraine And Moldova To Be Made On June 30.
The first commercial exchanges with electricity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, after the synchronization with the European network, will be carried out starting Thursday (June 30), on the interconnection with Romania, according to Romanian state-owned power grid operator (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]