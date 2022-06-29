Romania gets approved EUR 60 mln state aid scheme for road transport companies

Romania gets approved EUR 60 mln state aid scheme for road transport companies. The European Commission (EC) has approved a Romanian aid scheme of EUR 60.7 mln (RON 300 mln) to support companies operating in the field of road freight and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved as part of the State Aid Temporary Crisis (...)