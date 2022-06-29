Four in five homes in Romania are uninsured despite law making it mandatory
Jun 29, 2022
Only 1.8 million (19%) out of the nearly 9.6 million homes in Romania were insured in case of natural disaster at the end of 2021, despite a law making home insurance mandatory it since 2009. A major earthquake or flood would, therefore, find 81% of homeowners exposed and liable for any (...)
