Swiss investor to develop 250MW wind farms in Romania

Swiss investor to develop 250MW wind farms in Romania. Swiss renewable energy producer Axpo announced on June 28 that it intends to develop two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 250MW in Romania. Construction is expected to commence at the end of 2023 in locations about 100 km northeast and 200 km east of Bucharest. The facilities will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]