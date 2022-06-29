Restaurant Chain Spartan Takes Over 5 Taksim Units in Bucharest for EUR1M, Negotiates Takeover of Other 3

Spartan, the restaurant chain founded by businessman Stefan Mandachi, sealed an agreement to take over five of Taksim units of Bucharest, for EUR1 million, and is in advanced talks to also buy the other three Taksim units of the capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]