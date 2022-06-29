Florin Citu resigns from Senate leadership; the interim office will be ensured by Alina Gorghiu

The chairman of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announced that Florin Citu has resigned from the Senate leadership, on Wednesday. According to him, Alina Gorghiu will take on the acting leadership of the Upper Chamber of Parliament. Senators have made the position of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]