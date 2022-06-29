Colliers: The building materials and utilities price increase, together with the measures for aligning to ESG requirements directly impact market value of commercial real estate



Colliers: The building materials and utilities price increase, together with the measures for aligning to ESG requirements directly impact market value of commercial real estate.

In a volatile context generated by rising building material and utility prices, increasing inflation, as well as the border conflict and the effects of the pandemic, the local real estate market could still see an increase in the listing value of commercial real estate properties such as (...)