CITR has completed, in four months, the report on the causes for the largest bankruptcy in Romania’s recent history – City Insurance



The main reasons arise from operational and money management deficiencies A RON 1.2 billion deficit, resulted from selling insurance policies below the notified fee, with the purpose of increasing market share CITR, City Insurance’s liquidator, has identified a series of operational and fund (...)