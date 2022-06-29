During the 10th edition of Swimathon Bucharest, the Herbalife Nutrition Romania team supports the „Ana și Copiii” Association’s campaign for the completion of the Social and Educational Support Centre



The Herbalife Nutrition Romania team took part in the 10th edition of Swimathon, the largest fundraising sports event in Romania to support the “Ana și Copiii” Association’s campaign: New infrastructure and increased support capacity for children vulnerable to poverty and war!. The fundraising (...)