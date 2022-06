Romania’s Senate head resigns after losing his party’s support

Romania’s Senate head resigns after losing his party’s support. Florin Cîţu, the speaker of Romania’s Senate, resigned on Wednesday, June 29, after losing the political support of his party - the National Liberal Party (PNL). Alina Gorghiu will take over as acting Senate speaker. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is also the leader of the Liberal Party, made (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]