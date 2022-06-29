President Iohannis: All Romania’s objectives at the NATO Summit have been achieved

President Iohannis: All Romania’s objectives at the NATO Summit have been achieved. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that all Romania’s objectives at the NATO summit have been achieved. “This summit is one of the most significant NATO meetings in recent years in terms of results for Romania, for our country. Once again, all the objectives we set ourselves have (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]