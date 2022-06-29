 
Romaniapress.com

June 29, 2022

PM Ciuca, Secretary-General of Arab League discuss impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine
Jun 29, 2022

PM Ciuca, Secretary-General of Arab League discuss impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who is visiting Romania, with talks revolving around the impact of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. According to a Government press release, “Romania’s constant position in the relation (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says A review of the availability of abortion in Romania reveals that most public hospitals in the country dodge the responsibility of ensuring safe, on-demand abortions. Despite abortion being legal in Romania, accessing it in a public hospital can be difficult. The pandemic also made a bad (...)

PwC: Global M&A Market Down 20% YoY In First Half Of 2022 The value of the global M&A market fell by 20% to USD2 trillion in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and is likely to fall further as economic repercussions are reflected in global markets, according to PwC’s “Global M&A Industry Trends: 2022 Mid-Year Update” (...)

Romania will use EUR 1.2 bln of EU recovery funds to boost waste management The EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will give Romania a EUR 1.2 billion budget to improve the management of all types of waste by 2026. The funds and the subsequent projects will allow Romania to reach its recycling target of 70% for packaging waste, according to a Clean (...)

Gov't passes emergency ordinance on decarbonisation of Romania's energy sector The government will be allowed to postpone the closure of some coal-fired energy facilities and related mining and quarrying operations or restart closed energy facilities and related mining and quarrying operations in the event of an energy crisis, according to an emergency ordinance passed on (...)

Antique gold coins of exceptional value recovered from the UK, repatriated to Romania Romania’s ambassador to the UK Laura Popescu said on Thursday at a news conference marking the repatriation of two ancient gold coins of exceptional value recently recovered from the UK that this moment represents “the end of their journey home.” “I am glad to be at this event, which marks... The (...)

ForMin Aurescu supports importance of NATO partnership policy, in Madrid Minister Bogdan Aurescu took part on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid, in an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers session, with the participation of the Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Hussein al-Safadi, and of the (...)

Ukraine, ready to export energy to Romania at massively discounted price Energy producers in Ukraine have pushed up their export dates to the EU and Romania is one of the first countries to receive energy at prices over 70% lower than those currently recorded on the local market. Before being able to export energy to its EU neighbors, Ukraine had to meet a series (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |