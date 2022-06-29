PM Ciuca, Secretary-General of Arab League discuss impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine

PM Ciuca, Secretary-General of Arab League discuss impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who is visiting Romania, with talks revolving around the impact of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. According to a Government press release, “Romania’s constant position in the relation (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]