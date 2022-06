APT Changes Name To PROHUMAN APT; Eyes Over EUR70M Turnover At End-2022

APT Changes Name To PROHUMAN APT; Eyes Over EUR70M Turnover At End-2022. APT Group, a top three player in the Human Resources (HR) services market, with revenues of EUR64 million and almost 4000 employees in 2021, has changed its name to Prohuman APT and thus aligns itself to the identity of the group that is part (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]