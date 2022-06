ICCJ rejects Elena Udrea’s request for suspension of sentence received

ICCJ rejects Elena Udrea's request for suspension of sentence received. Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea remains in detention, after the judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) rejected, on Wednesday, her request to suspend the serving of the 6-year prison sentence received in the file "Bute Gala". The court set for September 26 the trial