BCR Joins Raiffeisen Bank as Lender of EUR350M to Romgaz. BCR has joined as lender the loan agreement enabling Romgaz (SNG.RO) to purchase the Exxon stake in the Black Sea gas, Romgaz said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday night. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]