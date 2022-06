Broker Goldring Doubles Profit to RON1.5M in 2021

Broker Goldring Doubles Profit to RON1.5M in 2021. Goldring, one of the most active brokers in terms of flotations on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended 2021 with RON1.5 million net profit, an increase of 112.2% on 2020, while revenue went up 66.1% to RON7.38 million, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]