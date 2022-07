Simtel Team Raises Almost RON13M from Investors, Completes Share Capital Increase

Simtel Team, a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the SMTL ticker, has announced it has completed the share capital increase operation and raised a total sum of RON12.8 million from (...)