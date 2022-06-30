Agricover Credit IFN Gets New CEOSerhan Hacisuleyman, a Turkish banker with 23 years of experience in several business areas such as retail, SME, agriculture and trade, will be appointed CEO of Agricover Credit IFN, the financing division of Agricover Group of businessman Jabbar (...)
Hidroelectrica To Upgrade Gogosu Dam In RON41.5M InvestmentHidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, on Thursday (June 30) signed a contract for the “modernization of the electrical installations related to the hydromechanical equipment and hydraulic actuation installation at the Gogosu overflow (...)