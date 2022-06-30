Oltina Ends 2021 with Nearly RON1B Turnover, Double 2020 Level

Oltina Ends 2021 with Nearly RON1B Turnover, Double 2020 Level. Urlati-based bakery producer Oltina Impex Prod Com, set up in 1994, ended 2021 with turnover of RON998.8 million, double the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]