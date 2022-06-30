Mirro.io recognized as a Leading Performance Management Solution in Europe by G2

Mirro.io, the user-friendly and highly social performance management SaaS solution, is named a Momentum Leader in Momentum Grid® Reports for Core HR & Performance Management and a Leader in Europe Regional Grid® Report for Performance Management.