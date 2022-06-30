What Romania`s $1.2bn EUR plan for waste management looks like: Thousands of digitized eco-islands, hundreds of collection centers and dozens of recycling stations will be built



What Romania`s $1.2bn EUR plan for waste management looks like: Thousands of digitized eco-islands, hundreds of collection centers and dozens of recycling stations will be built.

According to a Clean Recycle Analysis, Romania receives 1.2 bn. EUR. for waste management projects through PNRR. By 2024, 565 collection centers for small and medium-sized communities will be built, as well as 7 integrated waste collection centers, according to the Ministry of European (...)