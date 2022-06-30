iBanFirst acquires London-based Cornhill to strengthen its leadership in international payments

iBanFirst acquires London-based Cornhill to strengthen its leadership in international payments. Over the next 3 years, the company has allocated €100 million for similar acquisitions internationally. Romanian companies that have an account on the iBanFirst platform thus benefit from a simplified procedure for commercial payments from/into GBP. Global financial services provider iBanFirst (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]