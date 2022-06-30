Romania will host the Climate Change Summit on October 4th and 5th, a benchmark regional event dedicated to climate solutions

Romania will host the Climate Change Summit on October 4th and 5th, a benchmark regional event dedicated to climate solutions. Over 50 international speakers and 500 participants will take part in the first edition of the Climate Change Summit, to be held on October 4-5th at the Odeon Theatre in Bucharest. Researchers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers from Romania and abroad, as well as innovators from the corporate (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]