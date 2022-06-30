Teilor targets investments of 27 million lei in 2022 amid international expansion

Teilor targets investments of 27 million lei in 2022 amid international expansion. TEILOR, the chain of luxury jewelry stores present across the CEE region, targets investments of 27 million lei in 2022 as the company continues its international expansion across Europe. The capital will be deployed in inauguration of new locations, upgrades to the existing stores as well as (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]