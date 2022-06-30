Award-winning fintech myPOS opens store in Bucharest with POS prod-ucts and innovative services to help SMEs grow

Award-winning fintech myPOS opens store in Bucharest with POS prod-ucts and innovative services to help SMEs grow. The company expanded its local office and added staff in Romania. Currently more than 4 000 merchants in Romania use myPOS and about 150 000 merchants in Europe. Transactions on the myPOS platform increased by 75 percent YoY to reach €2.5 bn. myPOS, the first and only fintech in Europe which (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]