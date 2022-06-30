 
June 30, 2022

EC Vice-President Vera Jourova: I can’t make promises, but I would really like to finalize CVM
Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, said in an interview with AGERPRES in Bucharest on Tuesday that she could not make promises, but that she would really like that the community’s executive put an end to the Cooperation and Verification (...)

