June 30, 2022

Subway traffic in Bucharest goes up as restrictions lifted and fuel prices surge
Subway traffic in Bucharest goes up as restrictions lifted and fuel prices surge.

On average, the people of Bucharest take over 10 million rides on the subway every month, and that number has been increasing in the first part of 2022 as pandemic restrictions were lifted and gas prices rose, leading to increased sales of standard tickets and monthly passes. Bucharest is one (...)

European Chief Prosecutor Kovesi warns Romania over controversial whistleblowers protection bill European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kovesi warned that the European Prosecutor's Office could notify the European Commission in the view of the activation of the mechanism for conditioning European funds by the rule of law in Romania after the country's lawmakers passed the law on the (...)

SeedBlink crowdfunding platform launches secondary market SeedBlink, the European co-investment platform in tech startups, launched a secondary market where investors can trade with each other the assets they hold, increasing the chances of returns from portfolio investments. This initial version of the secondary market includes the tools and (...)

BlackPeak Capital raises EUR 126 mln for SMEs in Romania and the region BlackPeak Capital has held the final closing of the Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund at EUR 126 mln, surpassing the fund's original target of EUR 120 mln. The fund targets growth equity investments of EUR 5-15 mln in dynamic SMEs in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia. It has (...)

Major residential real estate developer pulls out of Bucharest after general urban plan is scrapped by court In reaction to the General Urban Plan (PUG) of Bucharest being invalidated by a court, a decision that is still not yet final, and considering the discussions regarding the development of a new plan over a 3- to 5-year horizon, Impact Developer & Contractor announced that it would instead (...)

Romania's e-commerce market to rise by 13% YoY to EUR 7 bln in 2022 Romania’s e-commerce market rose by 11% YoY in 2021 to EUR 6.2 bln - nearly half of the market in the whole Eastern European region (also including Moldova, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western Balkans), estimated at EUR 14 bln, according to the 2022 European E-commerce Report, published by Ecommerce (...)

Romania's Romgaz expects to complete Neptun Deep deal with Exxon by the end of July The management of Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) estimates the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep Black Sea natural gas field from ExxonMobil at the end of July, according to a company's note to investors. The (...)

Romania has filled only 42% of its gas storage deposits ahead of critical winter season Romania has filled just over 40% of its natural gas storage deposits, despite the broad concerns related to the disruption in the supply of Russian natural gas during the coming winter season, Ziarul Financiar daily announced, adding that Poland, for instance, has already filled its deposits. (...)

 


