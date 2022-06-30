ddroidd appoints Customer Operations Director to focus on client growth (press release)

ddroidd appoints Customer Operations Director to focus on client growth (press release). Global technical services specialist, ddroidd, has appointed Maria Racuciu as Customer Operations Director to focus on maintaining strong relationships and helping to drive client growth. Maria has more than 16 years of experience in the IT industry across several roles including Software (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]