Gov’t passes emergency ordinance on decarbonisation of Romania’s energy sector
Jun 30, 2022
The government will be allowed to postpone the closure of some coal-fired energy facilities and related mining and quarrying operations or restart closed energy facilities and related mining and quarrying operations in the event of an energy crisis, according to an emergency ordinance passed on (...)
