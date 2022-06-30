EnergyMin: Ordinance regarding 0.5 RON reduction in fuel price to come into effect tonight

EnergyMin: Ordinance regarding 0.5 RON reduction in fuel price to come into effect tonight. The Ordinance regarding the 0.5 RON reduction in fuel prices will come into effect tonight and I expect us to see in the following period companies applying this regulatory act, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu declared on Thursday after the government sitting where the ordinance was adopted.