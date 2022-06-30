Romania will use EUR 1.2 bln of EU recovery funds to boost waste management

Romania will use EUR 1.2 bln of EU recovery funds to boost waste management. The EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will give Romania a EUR 1.2 billion budget to improve the management of all types of waste by 2026. The funds and the subsequent projects will allow Romania to reach its recycling target of 70% for packaging waste, according to a Clean (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]